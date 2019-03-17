Home

More Obituaries for Paul Schledwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Frederick Schledwitz

Paul Frederick Schledwitz Obituary


Paul Frederick Schledwitz
May 26, 1927 -
February 14, 2019
Paul Scledwitz of Eugene passed away on Valentine's Day after a brief illness.
He is survived by his beloved dog "Fletcher"
He was preceded in death by his partner of 50 plus years "Marshall Lopez" in 2012.
Paul was passionate about interior design, and gardening. His greatest joy was his love for animals. He was a huge supporter of Greenhill Humane Society and the Shed.
Donations can be made in Paul's honor to Greenhill Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
It was a privilege to be your friend. You are greatly missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019
