Paul Haake
06/26/1943 - 07/13/2020
Paul Dean Haake, 77, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Paul was born to John and Elsie Haake, in Daykin, Nebraska and spent his childhood on a farm in Willamina, Oregon. He graduated from Willamina High School in 1961, and attended Oregon Institute of Technology. He owned a local business, Office Systems Group, which sold and serviced IBM typewriters and Xerox copiers.
Paul served as a volunteer firefighter in Tigard and Bend Oregon. After moving to Eugene, he served on the Santa Clara Volunteer Fire Department for eighteen years, retiring as a Captain. Paul later moved to the upper Hood River Valley where he spent many years as an orchardist, growing pears.
Paul enjoyed watching Oregon Ducks Football, travelling the western United States, restoring classic Chevrolets and was one of the first members of the Late Great Chevy Club. In retirement he enjoyed traveling on his boat, taking friends and family on trips to Alaska and up the Columbia River.
He is survived by his children, son, Mark (Heather) and daughter, Deanna (Charles), grandchildren, Nicholas, Mike, and Alyssa, brothers, Harold (Ada Marie), Richard, and Dan (Delene).
Per Paul's request, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Oregon Fallen Firefighters Memorial
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy