1/
Paul Lawrence
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Lawrence
9/26/1956 - 9/5/2020
Longtime Eugene resident Paul W. Lawrence passed away on September 5th, 2020 at the age of 63 due to acute complications from cancer reoccurrence. He was born on September 26th,1956 in Brooklyn, New York, to parents William and Gloria Lawrence. He graduated from John Glen High School, Long Island, N.Y. and attended Potsdam State University in New York State before moving to Oregon in his early twenties. He worked in several construction trades before starting his own contracting business Inner Warmth/Paul W. Lawrence Pool & Patio in 1983.
Paul was a very active, athletic person and a true nature lover who preferred to be outdoors hiking, boating, mountain biking, and camping as often as possible. He was an avid and expert skier and enjoyed teaching many children and adults while working as a ski coach at Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, Willamette Pass, and Snowbird & Alta Ski Resorts in Utah.
Paul spent much of his adult life on a journey of self-discovery, seeking inner peace, and a more profound understanding of life. He is survived by his brother Chris, sisters Nancy, Susan, and Barbara, six nieces, and his life partner Anna.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved