Paul Lawrence
9/26/1956 - 9/5/2020
Longtime Eugene resident Paul W. Lawrence passed away on September 5th, 2020 at the age of 63 due to acute complications from cancer reoccurrence. He was born on September 26th,1956 in Brooklyn, New York, to parents William and Gloria Lawrence. He graduated from John Glen High School, Long Island, N.Y. and attended Potsdam State University in New York State before moving to Oregon in his early twenties. He worked in several construction trades before starting his own contracting business Inner Warmth/Paul W. Lawrence Pool & Patio in 1983.
Paul was a very active, athletic person and a true nature lover who preferred to be outdoors hiking, boating, mountain biking, and camping as often as possible. He was an avid and expert skier and enjoyed teaching many children and adults while working as a ski coach at Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, Willamette Pass, and Snowbird & Alta Ski Resorts in Utah.
Paul spent much of his adult life on a journey of self-discovery, seeking inner peace, and a more profound understanding of life. He is survived by his brother Chris, sisters Nancy, Susan, and Barbara, six nieces, and his life partner Anna.
