|
|
Paul Mill
12/19/1941 - 10/15/2019
Paul Tyler Mill of Oakridge, formerly of Florence, suddenly passed away of natural causes on October 15, 2019. He was 77. Paul was born December 19, 1941 in Santa Monica, California to Clayton and Catherine (Fintel) Mill.
Paul grew up in Yoncalla, Oregon and graduated high school in 1959. After high school, he joined the United States Army and was a recon scout paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.
In 1962, he got married to Cynthia Domack in Milwaukee, Wisconsin . They had a son and daughter together, they later divorced.
During the last 27 years of working, Paul was a machinist/inspector in the aerospace industry at Boeing of Portland, where he retired in 2003.
Paul enjoyed marksmanship, firearm handling, the outdoors, and cast iron cooking. He will be most remembered for his unique, intoxifying sense of humor and his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, about anything.
Paul is survived by his loving partner, Lynda Byerley, of Oakridge; son, Brien Mill of Florence; daughter, Kristi (Steve) Quinn of North Haven, CT; sister Jean (Al) Barnhill of Salem; brother, Robert (Linda) Mill of Coos Bay; and 3 grandchildren.
A service will be held at a future date in Yoncalla. Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to visit the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019