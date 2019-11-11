Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Mize


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Mize Obituary
Paul Mize
May 5, 1959 - November 1, 2019
Paul Mize passed into Jesus' hands November 1, 2019 after battling Diabetes and Kidney failure. Paul was 60 is survived by three brothers, Robert (Marie) of Pendleton, John (Kathy) of Springfield and Samuel of Eugene, 12 Nieces Nephews, 23 Grand Nieces Grand Nephews. Paul was born to Huey and NaDyne of Pendleton, Mom Dad and our eldest brother Herm preceded Paul in death. He loved to play Disc Golf, cards, go fishing, bow hunting. Funeral December 7, 2019, Grace Fellowship Church, 12 pm, 834 Monroe St., Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -