Paul Mize
May 5, 1959 - November 1, 2019
Paul Mize passed into Jesus' hands November 1, 2019 after battling Diabetes and Kidney failure. Paul was 60 is survived by three brothers, Robert (Marie) of Pendleton, John (Kathy) of Springfield and Samuel of Eugene, 12 Nieces Nephews, 23 Grand Nieces Grand Nephews. Paul was born to Huey and NaDyne of Pendleton, Mom Dad and our eldest brother Herm preceded Paul in death. He loved to play Disc Golf, cards, go fishing, bow hunting. Funeral December 7, 2019, Grace Fellowship Church, 12 pm, 834 Monroe St., Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019