Paul Peschiera
1941-2019
Paul Joseph Peschiera, age 77, went to his last fishing hole November 29, 2019. He passed away from complications of cancer. Paul was surrounded by his loving wife, and family.
Paul was born on December 15, 1941 to Frank and Jane Peschiera in San Francisco, California. He attended Sacred Heart High School where he was Senior Class President and an All-Star football player. He attended Boise State University on a football scholarship then went on to San Francisco State University.
In 1965, he married Carolyn Betger and together they had two daughters, Tenaya and Laura. In 1991, he married Catherine Schmale, his beloved wife of 28 years.
Paul spent the first half of his career in the hospitality business. He began his career in 1965 at the famous Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park. From 1966-1969 Paul managed the Adobe Resort in Yachats, Oregon. He was twice, the general manager of the Valley River Inn Hotel located in Eugene Oregon. From 1978-1989 he was the general manager of three properties in Maui Hawaii, the Mahana, Kaanapali Shores Resort, and The Sands of Kahana Resort. His second career was in business brokerage and commercial real estate in Eugene, which he did from 1998- 2018. During that time he was associated with Oregon Business Properties and Windermere.
Paul lived the Rotary International purpose "Service Above Self" and the Four Way Test of Rotary. Paul served as President of the Lahaina Maui Rotary Club in 1986/1987. In 1991 he transferred to the Eugene Delta Rotary. 1995/96 he was "Papa Duck" as the chair of the 1996 Great Rotary Duck Race. He was elected as President of the Eugene Delta Rotary Club in 1997-1998. During his presidential year he worked with several Delta Rotarians to create a five year plan known as the "Beautification of the Owen Rose Garden" in Eugene. Five years later with over $500,000 of private funds and in-kind donations, and over 2,500 volunteer hours from Rotary members developed a legacy for the community and future generations to enjoy. Paul and the Eugene Delta Rotary club received the prestigious "Certificate of Accommodation" from then Mayor Jim Torrey for this community project. Paul's Rotary commitment was strong with local and international recognition. In 2001 he received "Outstanding Rotarian of the Year" from District 5110. In 2006, Paul received the "Avenues of Service Citation"and in 2007 received the "Club Builder Award" from Rotary International. Paul was a committed and a celebrated Rotarian from 1984-2019, 35 years of "Service Above Self".
As a young man, Paul wanted to be a park ranger. He had a passion for nature, and a deep respect for wildlife. The photos of his life tell the story of a man who left the city every chance he could to find a high mountain lake, or a flowing river where he could fish. Wherever a group of his family and friends gather, there will never be a shortage of boating, and fishing adventures to tell of time spent with the great Paul Peschiera. He touched the lives of many, and gave us lasting memories to treasure.
He is survived by his wife Cathy, daughters Tenaya Williams, and Laura Hill, sister Judy Cosmos, and four grandchildren.
A family and friends Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Memorial Contributions may be made to Eugene Delta Rotary-Shelter Box or Pete Moore Hospice Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019