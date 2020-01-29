|
Paul Rodney Wheeler
April 28, 1950 - February 16, 1993
And so we came forth once again to behold the stars. The brilliant shine is the reminder of the promise Jesus made us so many years ago.
And now abideth faith, hope, and love; but the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13
Survived by Mother Shirley; Brothers Mark (Tammie), Matt (Jackie) and Tavis (Julie and Jalynn) Grandson Paul Matthew, Uncle Jason (Allison); and Neice Arisbeth (Isabel).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Feb. 16, 2020