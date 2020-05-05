|
Paul Rothrock
November 24, 1955 - April 24, 2020
Paul Lee "Daddo" Rothrock, 64, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on April 24, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1955 in Sutherlin, OR to parents Fredrick R. and Hattie E. (Peeples) Rothrock. Paul received an Associate's of science degree from Lane Community College. He served in the United States Army as a sharpshooter receiving an expert rifle badge, was a tank driver and an MP (second term). Following his time in the military he was a boxer and later taught his daughters how to box. Paul married Rose L. Monroe on February 2, 1974 in Winston, OR. Paul worked as a master mechanic. He loved his family and always put them first. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at the coast with his family collecting guns, gardening and woodworking. He could do anything that he put his mind to, he was a walking encyclopedia and math genius. Paul was a social butterfly; he never met a stranger. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rosie Rothrock; daughter, Angie Ish and husband Jamie; daughter, Crystal Aura and husband Jake; son, Dylan Tyler all of Cottage Grove, OR; brother, Dick Kaiser, Umpqua, OR; brother, Cary Kaiser, Venita, OR; sister, Karin Schiltz and husband David, Eugene, OR; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 5 to May 6, 2020