Paul Schrieber
06/30/1966 - 11/12/2020
Paul Warren Schrieber was born in Eugene Oregon to Harry and Beverly Schrieber. Paul died at the age of 54 from a brain hemorrhage, after a last visit by his brother and sister. Paul grew up in Eugene and was involved in baseball for most of his life, all thru school and two colleges. With a suggestion of his mother, Paul followed his father's footsteps to become a baseball umpire. He worked the in the minor leagues from 1990 – 1997, and the major leagues from 1998 – 2015. He officiated several playoff games and two All Star games. He had a fabulous career, which he loved. Paul met Allison Kersey in Clearwater FL. They were married in 1994 and their first home was in Louisville KY, later settling in Scottsdale AZ. They had two boys, Jack and Kevin, now 17 and 15, whom they continued to co-parent together even after divorcing in 2014. He loved them completely and they are his legacy to be very proud of. Paul always loved to share his gift of the MLB with family and friends in the USA and Canada, treating so many with tours of stadiums and on the field pregame. Paul gave back to others thru UMP CARE and the Make-A-Wish foundations. He was an avid Oregon Duck fan. Paul was a loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin, and uncle to so many that loved him equally. Paul was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Schrieber and father Harry Schrieber. Paul is survived by his two sons Jack and Kevin Schrieber, their mother Allison Schrieber, sister Brenda Crownover, brother Bill Schrieber and their spouses, nieces Jillian Edge, Jena Schrieber and nephew Mitchell Crownover, and many loving cousins. We will celebrate his life privately until we can gather again. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
.
