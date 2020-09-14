Paul Smith
04-29-1933 - 9-3-2020
Paul Leroy Smith was born in Cedarville, Kansas on April, 29, 1933 to Carl C. and Viva M. Smith.
Paul moved from Kansas with his family at the age of 3 to Pleasant Hill, Oregon. He attended Lowell Elementary School before entering Pleasant Hill High School where he graduated in 1951.
He met his love of his life Edith Rogers in high school and they married on October 11, 1951. Paul worked at Hills Creek Lumber mill for 25 years as a saw filer. He moved to Sundance Lumber where he worked for another 11 years.
Paul and Edith built the house they lived in at Jasper as well as the house they currently have lived in for the past 52 years.
Paul was very involved in the community! He was on the school board, budget committee, and bond committee for many years. He was involved with fundraising for the football stadium bleachers and lights as well as building the stadium. He was an active Booster Club member for many years, heading up the golf tournament. He coached youth basketball and baseball. as well as t-ball for his grandsons team. Paul also was an avid sports fan to all his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. In his younger years Paul and Edith would make twice weekly trips to Portland to watch their grandsons play basketball.
They raised three children, Steve(Sharon), Janet(Tom), and Bryan(Tawni). They have 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
He was a member of Jasper Christian Church.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date with the family. Donations may be made to Signature Hospice, 2620 River Rd. #300, Eugene, 97404 or to the Jasper Christian Church.
