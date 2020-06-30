Paul W. Smelt
1924 - 2020
Paul W. Smelt
April 15, 1924 - June 22, 2020
In loving memory of our Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather, Paul W. Smelt, who passed away peacefully at home with family at the age of 96. No memorial service is planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the expanded obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
