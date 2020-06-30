Paul W. Smelt
April 15, 1924 - June 22, 2020
In loving memory of our Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather, Paul W. Smelt, who passed away peacefully at home with family at the age of 96. No memorial service is planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the expanded obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
April 15, 1924 - June 22, 2020
In loving memory of our Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather, Paul W. Smelt, who passed away peacefully at home with family at the age of 96. No memorial service is planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the expanded obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.