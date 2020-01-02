Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Scharn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul William Scharn


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul William Scharn Obituary
Paul William Scharn
08/21/1949 - 12/03/2019
Paul William Scharn, age 70, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born August 21, 1949, to Leonard and Dorothy (Millard) Scharn in Eugene, Oregon. Paul was the eldest of four children: sisters, Marilyn Spores and Debra Baas, and brother, Scott Scharn.
He graduated from Willamette High School and Lane County Community College. Paul served for four years in the United States Navy; some of that time was served in Vietnam. He received an honorable discharge, when he finished his service.
Paul retired after more than 30-years of working for the State of Oregon.
A Celebration of Life for Paul will be announced in early 2020. Any memorial contributions can be made to the .
Paul was very loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Scharn family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

logo

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -