Paul William Scharn
08/21/1949 - 12/03/2019
Paul William Scharn, age 70, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born August 21, 1949, to Leonard and Dorothy (Millard) Scharn in Eugene, Oregon. Paul was the eldest of four children: sisters, Marilyn Spores and Debra Baas, and brother, Scott Scharn.
He graduated from Willamette High School and Lane County Community College. Paul served for four years in the United States Navy; some of that time was served in Vietnam. He received an honorable discharge, when he finished his service.
Paul retired after more than 30-years of working for the State of Oregon.
A Celebration of Life for Paul will be announced in early 2020. Any memorial contributions can be made to the .
Paul was very loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
