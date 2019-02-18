|
June 4, 1951 -
February 10, 2019
On February 10, 2019, my mom, Paula Eve Dethman, died of metastatic breast cancer. She passed away in my home in Portland and my partner John Robb and I were at her side. She was 67 years old.
My mom was born in McMinnville on June 4, 1951, to Eda Leonhardt and Emery Springer. She moved to Eugene when she was in the second grade after living briefly in Cottage Grove and later graduated from North Eugene High School. She married my dad, Michael Paul Dethman, on May 1, 1976, and they welcomed me on May 31, 1981, and my brother, Logan Michael Dethman, on March 1, 1983. She worked locally for the phone company before leaving to be a full time mom. She lived in Eugene for the remainder of her life.
My mom devoted her life to raising my brother and me. She was my brother's Cub Scouts' Den Leader and my Girl Scouts' Troop Leader. She cultivated my brother's love and talent for music. She coached me in sports and attended every sporting event whether it was a soccer game, volleyball match, basketball game or track meet. Even though my mountaineering hobby terrified her, she supported me in every way she could. She was the driving force behind my brother and me attending college and me ultimately becoming a lawyer.
My mom loved art and design and she was incredibly talented with a needle and thread. The Halloween costumes she created for my brother and me were works of art. If you like something that I'm wearing or that is in my home, chances are it was created or curated by my mom. Her old Singer sewing machine is one of my prized possessions.
My mom gave me my love of the outdoors. She and my dad took my brother and me camping all over the Pacific Northwest. I remember backpacking supplies into remote locations with her for my brother's Boy Scouts camping trips. She loved the San Juan Islands and Vancouver Island and she and I traveled there often for mother-daughter trips. When we'd travel to Victoria, British Columbia, we always stayed above Willie's Bakery and our big splurge was afternoon tea at the Empress Hotel followed by a walk in the local gardens. She loved nature and gardening and she was a plant lady in the truest sense of the term.
My mom was selfless. I recall many a sleepless night with her hand-feeding newborn homeless and feral kittens. She even nursed a sick possum back to health by making it a shelter and giving it water and antibiotics with a turkey baster. The animal learned to trust her and stayed with her until it could fend for itself again.
My mom was my best friend and confidant. There was no one's advice or opinion I valued more. I love and miss her dearly.
-Morgan McKenzie Dethman
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 18, 2019