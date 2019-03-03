|
|
Paulette Thompson had an amazing passion for books, music, dance, theater, gardening, vegetarian cooking and preserving the environment. For 53 years, her family and many friends were always welcome at Paulette's/Mom's/Grandma's house in South Eugene. On February 17th, a few months before her 87th birthday, Paulette died at home of age related causes.
She was born in San Bernardino, CA to Albert and Dorothy Robetorye. In 1959, she married Andrew Thompson in Minneapolis, MN. They moved to Eugene in 1966 and later divorced. Paulette graduated class valedictorian from White Fish (MT) High, earned a bachelor's degree from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, and a Master's in Spanish from the University of Minnesota. She taught at both the U of M and Cannon Falls High.
In 1972 Paulette earned a Master's degree in librarianship from the U of O. She then became the university librarian, while also teaching at the at the U of O's School of Librarianship. Later in her career, she was the librarian for several 4J schools. After retirement, she worked part time in the Eugene and Springfield public libraries.
Paulette is survived her daughters Andrea Fox (Rex) and Roxanne Thompson (Jeff Lehman), her son Randy Thompson (Stefani), and her grandchildren Alexa, Nathan, Elise, Nyssa and Turlo. The family is eternally grateful for the loving care given by Roxanne and Jeff for the last few months, and for Cascade Hospice's assistance during her last few weeks. She gave freely to Food for Lane County, Very Little Theater, Oregon Contemporary Theater, OFAM, the Eugene Ballet Company and many more local organizations.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 3, 2019