Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Lawn Memorial Park/West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home
225 S. Danebo Avenue
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 342-8281
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline "Lorraine" Austin


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline "Lorraine" Austin Obituary
Pauline "Lorraine" Austin
09/02/1937 - 01/08/2020
Pauline "Lorraine" Austin, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Loris, North Carolina. Lorraine was born in Malden, Massachusetts to Carl Grenga and Pauline Gallo Grenga. She lived in Massachusetts until moving to Eugene, Oregon in the seventies for a total of forty-five years. Lorraine was kind, generous, concerned about others, a self-starter, talented, artistic, and determined. It was this determination that allowed her to come back from a stroke, which she had at 59 years old. This affected her right side. In her younger years she taught herself how to play the ukulele and organ. When she could no longer use her right hand, she joined a women's choral group so she could stay involved in music. She also got her certificate in astrology.
Lorraine was mostly defined by her artwork. She started to paint when she was in her early twenties in Massachusetts and used several mediums. Her first paintings were in oil and acrylics, and when she moved to Oregon, she started to paint in watercolor. After her stroke she was able to change hands and paint with her left hand and produced some of her best artwork. Lorraine Austin's legacy, if anything, is by her own life experience -- a living testament to the strength of the human body and spirit. Lorraine's story was featured in a local paper. Please read her story at http://emeraldartcenter.blogspot.com/2007/11/lorraine-austin-resilient-spirit.html.
When in 2012 Lorraine's husband, Donald C. Austin, passed away, she moved to North Carolina to be with her sister. She lived in assisted living and the last three years were spent in a nursing home where they loved her because of her kindness, sense of humor and desire to always socialize. She is survived by her sister, Linda Rugg of North Carolina, her brother, Edward Grenga, sister-in-laws Maureen Grenga and Peggy Grenga, all of Massacuhetts and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine will be interred in Eugene, Oregon on March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband, Don. Friends are welcome to attend.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -