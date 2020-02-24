|
Pauline "Lorraine" Austin
09/02/1937 - 01/08/2020
Pauline "Lorraine" Austin, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Loris, North Carolina. Lorraine was born in Malden, Massachusetts to Carl Grenga and Pauline Gallo Grenga. She lived in Massachusetts until moving to Eugene, Oregon in the seventies for a total of forty-five years. Lorraine was kind, generous, concerned about others, a self-starter, talented, artistic, and determined. It was this determination that allowed her to come back from a stroke, which she had at 59 years old. This affected her right side. In her younger years she taught herself how to play the ukulele and organ. When she could no longer use her right hand, she joined a women's choral group so she could stay involved in music. She also got her certificate in astrology.
Lorraine was mostly defined by her artwork. She started to paint when she was in her early twenties in Massachusetts and used several mediums. Her first paintings were in oil and acrylics, and when she moved to Oregon, she started to paint in watercolor. After her stroke she was able to change hands and paint with her left hand and produced some of her best artwork. Lorraine Austin's legacy, if anything, is by her own life experience -- a living testament to the strength of the human body and spirit. Lorraine's story was featured in a local paper. Please read her story at http://emeraldartcenter.blogspot.com/2007/11/lorraine-austin-resilient-spirit.html.
When in 2012 Lorraine's husband, Donald C. Austin, passed away, she moved to North Carolina to be with her sister. She lived in assisted living and the last three years were spent in a nursing home where they loved her because of her kindness, sense of humor and desire to always socialize. She is survived by her sister, Linda Rugg of North Carolina, her brother, Edward Grenga, sister-in-laws Maureen Grenga and Peggy Grenga, all of Massacuhetts and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine will be interred in Eugene, Oregon on March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband, Don. Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020