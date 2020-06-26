Pauline Clark
1953 - 2020
Pauline Clark
6 June 1953 - 23 June 2020
Pauline passed away peacefully on June 23rd at the age of 67. She was born Vera Pauline Clark on June 6th 1953 to Paul and Eunice Clark in Eugene, but always went by her middle name, Pauline. She lived in the Eugene-Springfield area for most of her life. She graduated from North Eugene High School in 1971 and would jokingly boast of being sixteenth in line for the title of valedictorian. While she didn't make valedictorian, Pauline did leave North Eugene with many dear, lifelong friends.
As a young girl she learned from her parents how to build, sew, repair, create and construct. She was fearless when attempting new projects, no matter how daunting they initially appeared, and was always plotting a handful of new ones at any given time. Pauline loved gardening, board games, crafting, musical theater, fireworks displays, chocolate, and the beach.
Pauline was a fighter. She spent over 30 years battling multiple terminal illnesses and never lost her lust for life. She had a wicked sense of humor that carried her and those she loved through the most difficult of times. Her playful creativity and love of good natured mischief was infectious and one of the many amazing qualities she passed on to her children, Kelsi (31) and Aren (29). Her greatest joy was living to see both of them become the successful, loving, wonderful people that they are.
Pauline's warmth and consideration for others frequently turned strangers into family. During her 35-year career at Springfield Utility Board she developed many wonderful, lifelong friends and great memories. Pauline was also a founding member in good standing of the 'WHINERS' (Women Humorously Irreverent about Nearly Everything).
In 2006 Pauline reconnected with an old friend, Don Allen, and what followed was enough to make even the most cynical believe in happily ever after. They were married in 2012 and had countless adventures together, including a trip to Africa, a road trip across the United States, and a cruise through the Panama Canal. They adored and balanced each other and he lovingly cared for her until the very end.
Pauline was a wonderful, spontaneous, witty, loving, considerate woman who made friends easily and touched many lives; she had a gift for making others feel important and appreciated. She will be deeply missed.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Buffington. She is survived by her husband Don; daughter Kelsi Mowreader of Lilongwe, Malawi; son Aren Mowreader of Springfield; stepsons Dale (Allison) Allen and Darrin (Alicia) Allen of Eugene; grandchildren Garrett and Aubrey Allen; nieces Terrie (Phil) Reed and Krista Buffington of Corvallis; nephew Justin Buffington of Corvallis; loving sister-in-law Connie Browning of Eugene; and many, many family members from the northwest and beyond.
A celebration of life will be planned once the circumstances around COVID-19 stabilize.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buell Funeral Chapel
320 North 6th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 747-1266
