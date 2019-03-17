|
|
Pauline Marion Hadden
February 9, 2019
Pauline Marion Hadden, age 82, passed away peacefully February 9th, 2019 after a long fight with Dementia. She was born in Salem, Oregon to Willis (Bill) & Mildred Norris. In 1957 she married Cecil Hadden in Springfield, Oregon.
Pauline enjoyed collecting and selling antiques, visiting museums and historic homes, square dancing, attending family and school reunions. She loved animals, raising chickens and dogs, she always had a Pekingese or two at her side. She was a proud native Oregonian whose ancestors came here on the Oregon Trail.
Pauline graduated from Springfield High School in 1954 and later received a degree in Environmental Technology from LCC. She used her degree at the City of Eugene, and also worked at Agripac, the Census, as a Phlebotomist for Hyland Plasma and later retired from the Forest Service, her favorite job.
After attending her 50th high school reunion, she renewed a romance with her high school sweetheart, Bob Miller who preceded her in death, as well as her parents and a sister, Shirley Stoneburg. Pauline is survived by her son Terry Hadden, daughter & son-in-law Tammy & Bryant Smith, Grandchildren, Amy Chowlewinski, Tiffany Neiwert and Bryce Smith, six great-grandchildren, a sister Nancy Love and brother & sister-in-law Charles & Susan Norris.
Pauline had a caring, generous and independent nature, she made friends everywhere she went. Family was most important to her and she was a devoted and loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Her Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, March 23rd, at 1:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 1162 B St, Springfield Oregon. Donations to Meals on Wheels will be appreciated.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019