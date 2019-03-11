|
Pauline Norma Petersen
1930 - 2019
Pauline Norma (Mortensen) Petersen of Eugene died March 6, 2019, with family at her side.
Pauline was born on June 26, 1930 on her family's farm near Ruskin, Nebraska. Her parents were Holger and Ethel (Hansen) Mortensen and she had two brothers, Eugene and Bruce. When she was five years old, her family moved to Hardy, Nebraska.
Because of droughts in the midwest, Pauline's family moved to Eugene when she was six years old. She lived the rest of her life within a mile of her first home in Eugene. Pauline was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. She attended Danebo School and graduated from Eugene High School in 1948.
She met her husband, Paul Morten Petersen, when they were both in grade school. She was eight years old and he was eleven. On March 27, 1949, Pauline and Paul were married at Bethesda Lutheran Church, where they remained active members throughout their lives. They settled in the Bethel-Danebo neighborhood close to both of their families. Pauline and Paul were partners in a wonderful marriage that lasted 63 years, and they raised three children. Paul died on June 17, 2012.
Pauline had many lifelong friends. Time with friends was spent camping at the coast, sharing potlucks, traveling, and reciprocal hospitality.
Pauline worked hard throughout her life and spent 18 years as a dental assistant. She volunteered with the Bethesda Lutheran Church Altar Guild, Mission Sewing Circle, and Bethel Clothes Closet. As a young teen, she was a member of the Luther League. As a young mother, she was a member of the YWCA.
Pauline is remembered for her hospitality, kindness, sense of fun, Christian faith, and love for family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, scrapbooking, reading, and jigsaw puzzles. Pauline was an excellent cook and always had homemade cookies in three-pound coffee tins.
In words left to her family, Pauline wrote, "God's love surrounds us; In His love we safely dwell; Tis above, beneath, around us; God is love and all is well."
Pauline is survived by her brother Bruce Mortensen, son David Petersen and wife Karen, son Glenn Petersen and wife Ann, and daughter Joan Martin and husband Gary. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses: Benjamin Petersen and Katie McGinley, Luke and Nicola Petersen, Mari Petersen, Josi Petersen and fiancé Alex Brown, Carrie Petersen, Katie and David Black, Molly Petersen and Bobby Hodge, Shelby Martin and Pablo Herrera, and Teal Martin. She is survived by eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
A graveside service will be held March 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park, 225 S. Danebo Ave., Eugene, Oregon 97402. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave, Eugene, Oregon 97402.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Pauline Petersen to Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., Eugene, Oregon 97402.
