Pauline Schneider
November 29, 1926 - November 4, 2019
Following a day of shared affections with her family, Pauline Mae Schneider of Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away days before what would have been her 93rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donovan Richard Holtz, and granddaughter Monica Lanning.
"Paulie" was born in Los Angeles, California, to Lucetta Mae (Conley) and William Emerson Holtz. She married Stanley Alvin Maple in 1944 and gave birth to four children, Randall, twins Carol (Gunderson) and Cheryl (Lanning), and Cindy (Picton). The family moved to Atwater, California, in 1958 and relocated to Springfield, Oregon, in 1964.
Pauline married Roger Schneider July 29, 1978, and they resided in both Arizona and Oregon. She was an avid reader and they both championed square dancing and travel. Pauline remained proud of having served her country during World War II as one of "Rosie the Riveters." She retired in 1987 as the office manager for Dr. Lawrence Hughes, orthodontist.
She is survived by her husband Roger, four children, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as by the families of Roger's ten children Frank, Susan (Stroop), Pam (Warden), Candy (Goble), Cherry (Nelson), Rocky, Gabrielle (Burch), Kirk, Nick, and Troy.
Of all Pauline's experiences, she is remembered for her transformative life and loving authenticity. Her immediate family will commemorate her influencing life November 18, 2019, at Hull & Hull Funeral Home, Grants Pass, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019