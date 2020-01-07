Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Northwood Christian Church
2425 Harvest Ln
Springfield, OR
View Map
Pearl Margaret Eberlein


1929 - 2020
Pearl Margaret Eberlein Obituary
Pearl Margaret Eberlein
11/1/1919 - 1/2/2020
Pearl Margaret Eberlein, 90, of Eugene, passed away on January 2, 2020, surrounded by family. Pearl was born on November 1, 1929 in Twin Brooks, South Dakota to Casjen Reents and Elisa Schneck Reents, the third youngest and last survivor of 10 children.
Pearl attended Beauty School and was a hairdresser in Brookings, SD before moving to Oregon in 1962. In 1972 she opened an in-home daycare, never completely retiring, helping with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pearl loved crafts, sewing, painting, gardening, playing cards and bingo, but not as much as she loved her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Alvin Eberlein and is survived by her children Ronald Eberlein (Colleen), Donna Archer (John), Marlene Meyers (Larry), Dwayne Eberlein (Penny) along with 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 11:00 am at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln, Springfield, OR.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
