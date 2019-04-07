|
Peg embraced life with an open heart and a joyous spirit. She had an amazing ability to change, to learn about herself, to see others, and an endless capacity to love. She viewed her days as a journey of insight and growth, both personally and spiritually.
Peggy "Peg" Jennette
June 24, 1947 -
March 19, 2019
Peg was the daughter of Charles and Helen Hayes. She grew up in Riverside, CA. She arrived in Eugene in 1969. This was her home.
Peg graduated cum laude from the U of O in 1985, obtaining a BS with a double major in psychology and sociology. She worked for Lane County for over 30 years as a programs services coordinator.
Peg was first diagnosed with breast cancer in her late 30's, and at that point, she decided to evaluate and change her life. She was ordained a lay practitioner in Buddhism. The breathing, centering and meditation she practiced helped her in all areas of her life, including her cancer treatment. With strength and determination, she triumphed against cancer for 30 years.
Peg was always athletic: ice skating, biking, hiking, exercising with her beloved dog Freddy, and, most recently, ballroom dancing. She loved to dance! Her many interests included expert gardening, sewing (including her daughter's wedding dress), volunteering with hospice at Cascade Health, and lifelong environmental concerns.
Of all her interests, she was most invested in her two daughters, Jeanette and Renee Saville. Family also includes her sisters Lois Philipp of Charlotte, N.C. and Susan Denise of Alamogordo, N. M. Peg's grandchildren are Marian "Maisy" Palmer and Owen Palmer, and two stepsons Connor and Travis Salisbury. Some of her many beloved friends are Joyce Salisbury (mother-of-her-heart), Jane Dougall, Jeff Salisbury, Tui Seeley, and James Saville, the father of her children.
Peg's strongest philosophy was to stay in and appreciate the present moment. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Her legacy is a life of love and courage that was lived in service to others.
There will be a celebration of Peg's life at a later date. There will also be a dance in Peg's honor through USADance where she was a Board member, supporter and participant. The dance will be held on Sunday, 28 April at 5:30pm at the Vets' Club on Willamette Street.
Contributions in Peg's memory can be made to Team in Training, Team Peggy at the following link: https://pages.teamintraining.org/gba/lavatri19/TDeRosa
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019