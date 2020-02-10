|
Peggy "Peg" Major
02/20/1958 - 02/02/2020
Peggy Susan Brown Major was born February 20,1958 to Joe Brown and Mary Jeffrey Brown in Seattle, Washington. The youngest of five, she lived in several cities in Washington before her family settled in Portland, Oregon. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1976. It was in high school that she discovered theatre and her sophomore year was cast in her first lead role as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.
After high school she met Kenneth Major at Montevilla Baptist Church and they were married November of 1977. After the birth of their first child they relocated to Springfield, Oregon where they welcomed two more children.
Peg was an active member of the Eugene theatre community for nearly forty years first as an actress and later as a director, instructor and mentor. She inspired and encouraged many in the community to follow their passion in the arts. Her family shared her love of theatre and often would share the stage with her.
Peggy was a loving mother to her three children and a devoted granny to her six grandchildren. Family was her greatest joy.
Peggy passed peacefully in her home on February 2, 2020. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Adeline Hornback. She is survived by her husband Ken and children Rebekah Hope and husband Eric Hope, Aaron Major, and Miriam Major and her partner William Gray and her grandchildren Elijah, Adeline, Ruby, Bethany, Finnian and Sapphira, her brother Tom Brown and sisters Bonnie Slagle and Mary Paul.
A service for Peg will be held on Sunday February 23rd at 5 pm at Ragozzino Performance Hall at Lane Community College, 4000 E 30th Ave., Eugene OR
Donations can be made in her name to any animal or wildlife foundation of choice or Storybook Theatre of Cottage Grove, Pleasant Hill Community Theatre, Pegasus Playhouse, Upstart Crow or Rose Children's Theatre.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020