Peggy Ruth Zenzen Wild
1928 - 2019
Peggy Ruth Zenzen Wild, aged 91, died peacefully on May 27, 2019 at her home in Eugene Oregon as were her wishes. Peggy was born February 8, 1928 in Newberg Oregon, the daughter of Nicholas & Velma Zenzen.
In her younger years Peggy lived in Garibaldi, Toledo and Junction City, where she attended Junction City Junior High and graduated from Junction City High School. She then went on to college at the University of Oregon while also working as a bank teller.
After her second year of college, she and several close female friends moved to Los Angeles. Within one day they had rented a house, and Peggy had found a job at a bank.
While living in Los Angeles she told a story that she was at a stop light in a convertible when Frank Sinatra pulled up alongside in another convertible and started a conversation. But thankfully as the light turned green that was the end of the conversation.
In 1955 Peggy married the love of her life, Urban Earl Wild Jr, who also had a convertible and she decided to continue the conversation. They had three sons, Gregory Earl Wild who pre-deceased her, Jonathan Frear Wild of Springfield and Garrett Nicholas Wild of Eugene. They lived in Los Angeles until 1976, to Portland until 1978 and she has been in Eugene living in the same house for 41 years. She was a stay at home mom until Garrett was old enough and then she worked for a number of years at Skeie's Jewelers in Eugene. Her husband Urban passed away in 1988. After his passing Peggy traveled extensively and enjoyed spending time at her beach house in Waldport with family and friends.
Throughout her life she had a deep Christian faith and attended Eugene Faith Center and most recently the University Fellowship Church. In her own words, 'What memories I have of loving God and living in the beautiful state of Oregon'.
There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate her life at the Garden Room of the First Baptist Church located at 3550 Fox Meadow Road, Eugene 97408 on June 6, 2019 at 4:00pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 5, 2019