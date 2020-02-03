Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope Willis


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penelope Willis Obituary
Penelope Willis
06/13/1926 - 01/06/2020
V. Penelope (Pennie) Willis died on January 6, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on June 13, 1926, daughter of Thomas E. and Era (Viers) Ormand. She attended schools and business college there. She married Phillip W. Willis on October 26, 1945, at the Opalaka Naval Air Base in Miami, Florida.
After returning to Iowa City, the Willises were involved in land development, design and building of houses, apartment buildings, and commercial structures there. Iowa City named a street "Willis Drive."
The Willises moved to the Eugene Area in 1971. Pennie was employed by medical practices before retiring to Florence in 1989. She returned to Eugene in 2001 following her husband's death and moved to Albany in 2014, where she lived out the rest of her life.
Survivors include one son, Mitchell J. Willis and two daughters, Kim C. Craig of Eugene and Shelley D Willis of Albany. Pennie was blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Andreason's Cremation and Burial Service at 541 485 6659 is in charge of cremation. A memorial service will be held at the Willamette Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3750 Barger Drive. Eugene, on February 22, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a contribution in Pennie's memory to Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penelope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -