|
|
Penelope Willis
06/13/1926 - 01/06/2020
V. Penelope (Pennie) Willis died on January 6, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on June 13, 1926, daughter of Thomas E. and Era (Viers) Ormand. She attended schools and business college there. She married Phillip W. Willis on October 26, 1945, at the Opalaka Naval Air Base in Miami, Florida.
After returning to Iowa City, the Willises were involved in land development, design and building of houses, apartment buildings, and commercial structures there. Iowa City named a street "Willis Drive."
The Willises moved to the Eugene Area in 1971. Pennie was employed by medical practices before retiring to Florence in 1989. She returned to Eugene in 2001 following her husband's death and moved to Albany in 2014, where she lived out the rest of her life.
Survivors include one son, Mitchell J. Willis and two daughters, Kim C. Craig of Eugene and Shelley D Willis of Albany. Pennie was blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Andreason's Cremation and Burial Service at 541 485 6659 is in charge of cremation. A memorial service will be held at the Willamette Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3750 Barger Drive. Eugene, on February 22, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a contribution in Pennie's memory to Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020