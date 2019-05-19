|
|
Penelope Margaret Scott slipped away from us early on Easter Sunday morning, after some
Penny Scott
January 3, 1947 -
April 21, 2019
weeks in hospital for various medical complications. She was attended to by family members and friends, and the caring attention of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, at River Bend.
Penny was born in London, Ontario, Canada on January 3, 1947. Her parents were Frank and Margaret Volem, and she grew up with a twin brother and a younger brother, in southern Ontario, upstate new York, Connecticut, and Maryland. Penny excelled at athletics In high school, playing and lettering in field hockey, basketball, and softball, and she was recruited by the fencing team at N.Y.U. during her freshman year.
Penny loved animals and gardening. And after a career in nursing back East, she became a professional gardener when she moved to Eugene two plus decades ago. She also became a
grandmother to her six grandsons, a role that she completely embraced.
Her immediate family includes her daughter Amy Scott and her four sons (Ian, Braeden, Simon, and Charlie Dexter) as well as a recent great-grandson (Carter, in Eugene. Immediate family also includes John and Melissa Scott and their two sons, Addison and Ethan, residing in Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her twin brother, Tim Volem, of Eugene, and her brother, Tony Volem, of Glen Burnie, MD. And she is also survived by her sister Elaine Wegener of Eugene, and by her sister-in-law Judy Volem of Eugene, her nephew Eli Volem and his family of Eugene, and her niece Margot Volem and her family of Moscow, Idaho.
Her spirit continues in this blooming Spring.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019