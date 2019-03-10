Home

Peter E. Nunn


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter E. Nunn Obituary
January 25, 1982 -
March 2, 2019

Our caring and beloved Peter E. Nunn passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Sharron Stephens, and two siblings, Jessica Nunn Kantola (Jason Kantola, Spouse) and Paul Nunn (Anne Nunn, Spouse), as well as four nieces and two nephews.

Peter was born on January 25, 1982, and was a constant delight to not only his family, but also to his many friends. He attended Christ's Center Church and School and while in school was an all-star basketball player for Christ's Center School and also for Junction City High School. He graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Archeology. No words can express the sadness of this loss. Memories of Peter will live on through his family and dear friends.

A memorial will be held at Christ's Center Church in Junction City on Thursday, March 14, at 3:00.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019
