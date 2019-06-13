Home

Peter Joseph Lakers

February 17, 1963 -
November 21, 2018

Peter Joseph Lakers was born February 17, 1965 in Des Moines, Iowa. He gained his eternal reward on November 21, 2018 at age 55.
Peter is survived by his loving wife Corina, his three sons Paul Lakers and Raymond Lakers and Cody Erlei, his parents, Ruth and Joseph Lakers, his siblings, Anna Kieliszewski, Paul and Raymond Lakers, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pete graduated from Lawrenceville School (NJ) and the University of Iowa. Pete was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany, Indiana and lived the faith loved. He was a hard-working person who loved cooking, woodworking and was a fantastic home brewer. Peter will be greatly missed.
There will be an inurnment mass for Peter at St. Alice Catholic Church, 1520 E. St., Springfield, Friday June 14th ,at 11:00 and a Memorial Hike at Mt. Pisgah, June 15th , at 9:00 a.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 13, 2019
