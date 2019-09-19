|
|
Peter LeSueur
11/10/1942 - 8/27 /2019
Tuesday, August 27th, Peter continued on his journey, free from Parkinsons, peacefully at home with loved ones present. Peter lived his life with passion, joy, and love as revealed in the following affirmation he wrote after being diagnosed in 2007 with Parkinsons: "I affirm my beliefs that love and joy are a part of my spirit. I will continue to focus on truth and goodness for myself and others. I will bring my body and spirit back to 100% health. I will continue to activate my mind and continue to grow in my purpose. I will focus on bringing joy, happiness, generosity and lack of fear into my everyday life. This or something better."
Peter will be remembered as creating community healing events ie. The Eugene Health and Well Being Celebration, elder at OCF Spirit Booth, Saturday Market Copper Cobra Booth and many other community events. His loving and playful spirit will be missed by many, including his loving partner, Sherab Tenaj, his three children Marcie, Pete and Sadie. Also his four grandchildren. Celebration of Life at Unity of the Valley Eugene on October 6th at 3 pm. Potluck to follow. Donations to Parkinsons Resources of Oregon
