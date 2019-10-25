|
Peter Moulton
March 25, 1938 - October 15, 2019
It is with both sadness and joy that I add this note to what my husband Peter Moulton called the "advertisement" of his death. Peter and I met in the peaceful, compassionate setting of a meditation retreat in San Luis Obispo, California and ended our time together in the peaceful, compassionate setting of Pete Moore Hospice House here in Eugene. They were two wonderful book ends of our 35 years together- years of travel, friends and teachings worldwide, and tranquility back home in our house and on our land on Fox Hollow Road. Peter seemed to have boundless energy, enthusiasm, compassion, and perseverance! He will be missed.
The picture I have chosen of Peter is my favorite- taken at Maurice Jacobs Park when we first got together.
At Peter's request, there will be no services held. He commented that those who knew him know that he loved and appreciated them. What follows is the "advertisement" Peter dictated just days before his death.
Peter Moulton, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Peter was born in Chicago, the son of Irene and Percy Moulton, and he and his older sister Nancy grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois.
He graduated from Shimer College and the University of Chicago before attending the University of Wisconsin where he obtained a PhD in Computer Science. He taught computer science at a number of schools, including the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, San Jose State, and the University of Oregon. While a computer scientist, Peter wrote a book, BASIC Through Structured Programming.
In 1981 he received a PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University of Oregon and began private practice.
In 1993, he and his wife, Marilyn Cohen, began a 3 1/2 year project in Nepal introducing electric vehicles for public transportation. It was a very successful project with private sector workshops producing over 600 vehicles. He and his wife continued working on other projects including solar disinfection to purify drinking water, and also enjoyed wonderful treks in the Himalayas.
When they returned from Nepal they settled in Eugene where Peter had designed and built a beautiful home in the country. In 2007 Peter wrote Brain Agility, a 30 day program to help older adults maintain a healthy and youthful brain.
While at the University of Chicago, Peter married Frances Klein who, with Peter, produced two beautiful sons, Marc and Jonathan. Peter has two very much loved grandchildren, Sam and Maddy, through Marc. Peter also was married briefly to Ruth Koenig and Emmy Dale.
In 1983 Peter met Marilyn Cohen who was his partner and wife for 35 very happy years. Both he and his wife were students of Tibetan Buddhism throughout that time. Tibetan Buddhism was a very important part of his life. And I, his wife, might add that it was a very important and beautiful part of his life at the moment of his death.
