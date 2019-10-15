|
Petie (Ruth) Longmire
Petie (Ruth) Burns Longmire passed away Sept. 14, 2019 after a brief struggle with an aggressive cancer. She was born to Emma K and Richard M Burns in Evanston, IL Nov. 12, 1928. Her Mother nicknamed her "Petie", she grew up on the No. Shore of Chicago, attended New Trier High School, The Art Institute of Chicago and Northwestern University. She worked in advertising and public relations before she married Jack T. Longmire, relocating to Dallas, TX where they lived at Park Towers and owned the designer showroom Sedgefield, Ltd. in the Trade Center of Dallas. She was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of the Dallas Symphony and held positions on several of their Boards. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack and her sister Ellyn Burns Hoff and is survived by step-children, grandchildren, nephews and their families.
We wish to acknowledge Terpening Terrace where Petie lived the last four years. She had dear friends who like herself celebrated life, looking towards the positive. Until her dying day Petie applauded Terpening Terrace and appreciated the excellent services provided by dedicated staff.
We thank Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Cascade Hospice who helped guide Petie through a short but tough struggle with cancer..
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Dallas-Fort Worth Nat'l Cemetery. To our loving Aunt Petie we raise a glass and say, "Thank-you for being you and shining a light on us all".
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019