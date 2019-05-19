|
Philip Alton Stuchell
October 4, 1937 -
April 14, 2019
Philip (Phil) Alton Stuchell passed away peacefully with family by his side and flew to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born on October 4, 1937 to Guy Donald Stuchell and Laurie Aleta (Downes) Stuchell and was predeceased by his son Brian Stuchell in 2003. Phil is survived by his wife Beverly (Barker) Stuchell and lovingly remembered by his daughter Becky Codington (Mark) of Eugene; five grandchildren – Nick (Lauren) of Maui, Derek (Brittany) of Bend, Isaac (Kaleena) of N.Y., Jaeleen and David of Eugene and six great grandchildren – Emily, Rowan, Gunner, Weston, Hudson, and Laken.
Phil was born at Sacred Heart Hospital and lived in Jasper, OR for the majority of his growing up years. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1955 and went on to attend NW Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, majoring in Biological Science, until he was drafted into the Army where he trained and served as a medical specialist from 1960 to 1962. While stationed at Ft. Lewis, he met and married Bev in 1961 and upon honorable discharge returned to Oregon to finish college at OSU. Deciding not to go into teaching, he went on to become a sheet metal journeyman and was hired as an apprentice by Harvey and Price Co. He stayed with that company for over 25 years, retiring at the age of 62. Before all the joint replacements, he was an avid water skier and actively played racquetball and ping pong, and enjoyed fishing the rivers, lakes, and ponds every chance he got, often with a grandchild or two in tow. After retirement he became "G'pa Day Care" for his two youngest grandchildren, spending countless hours at the neighborhood park and enjoying afternoon naps together. Phil was very active in his church serving as a Deacon and became the official "energizer weed eater bunny" around the church grounds. He was a man who loved to spend time with people and made numerous phone calls daily to keep track of "his people" to see how everyone was doing, lending a hand whenever needed. He had a peaceful, quiet spirit and radiant smile. He will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Westside Baptist Church in Eugene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camp Scholarship Fund at Westside Baptist Church or Bristol Hospice.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019