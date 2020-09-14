Philip G. Zuidema
February 26, 1938 - September 11, 2020
Philip Gail Zuidema, 82, of Eugene, Oregon passed away of natural causes, Friday, September 11, 2020, Eugene, Oregon.
Philip was born February 26, 1938 in Morrison, Illinois to Curtis and Elizabeth (Klount) Zuidema, he was the oldest of three children. He was educated in Morrison graduating from Morrison Community High School in 1956. On December 12, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart Linda Sue Lang. They lived and raised their three children in Morrison, the family moved west in 1974, settling in Eugene, Oregon where he lived until his death.
Phil worked in the agricultural industry and as a real estate agent while in Oregon. He continued to oversee his farm in Illinois, which kept him close to his roots. Phil was an avid Oregon Duck fan and didn't miss watching a game. In the nineteen eighties he took up golf and enjoyed playing with his wife and friends. He was a member of Shadow Hills Country Club for many years. He loved to travel with his wife, and then began sending his wife and daughters on travel adventures. His greatest joy in life was his family. He will be lovingly remembered by each one of them for the life he lead, example he set, fatherly advice, the importance he placed in each one of them, and his famous milkshakes. Each holiday throughout the year he remembered all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren with a holiday card just from him with ten dollars enclosed.
Philip is survived by his wife of 63 years, two daughters, Sara (Wayne) Mauch, Eugene Oregon, Jennifer Zuidema, South Jordan, Utah, eight grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Timothy, sister Becky Krantz, and brother Keith Zuidema.
A private celebration with family will be held.
