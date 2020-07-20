Philip Mitchel DuBois
April 30, 1942 - July 10, 2020
Philip Mitchell DuBois left us Friday, July 10, 2020 after a five year battle with cancer. During that time he learned he carried the BRCA2 gene that took the life of his son Dirk.
Born in Miami County Indiana to Ida Wagoner-DuBois and Thomas DuBois, Phil would be the third boy in a family of 6 boys and 1 girl on an Indiana farm. He attended school in Macy and Rochester then went to Abilene,Texas on a basketball scholarship at McMurray College. Upon graduation in 1964 he was hired over the phone to teach Physical Education in Newport, Oregon.
Phil learned to dig razor clams and taught elementary P.E. to 300 students at three elementary schools until he was hired in Eugene,Oregon in 1969. Willakenzie Elementary was his first position. He went to Colin Kelly Junior High where he coached basketball. He moved to Silver Lea Elementary to teach his own children for several years and coached basketball, track and girls soccer at North Eugene High School, finishing his career at Madison Middle School.
Phil loved hunting and fishing so retirement had him pursuing fly tying, taxidermy, chukar and pheasant hunting with lab retrievers Fielder, Sassy and Marley. He also loved to garden and visit Newport, Oregon beaches.
Phil was a very positive person who knew how to motivate young people. He wa a fierce competitor an loved a challenge. City league basketball was a favorite Wednesday night challenge.
Phil is survived by Shar, his wife of 52 years, and his daughter Brandy Wormdahl (Derek) and grand girls Jordan and Avery Wormdahl. As well as his son's daughters Adison and Caylin Cunning.
Phil's only request was no flowers and if donations were made they should go to North Eugene Girls Soccer.
