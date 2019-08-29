|
Philip Norman Shelley
10/25/1931 - 8/23/2019
Philip Norman Shelley was born on October 25, 1931 to William N. and Myrtle Bolgan Shelley in Watford City, North Dakota. He lived in North Dakota until age 5 and then his family moved to Montana. In 1941 the Shelley clan moved to Gresham, Oregon where he continued in school. He graduated from Gresham Union High School in 1949. He was the 2nd oldest of six children. He is survived by all of his siblings: William (Lois), Edward (Betty), Phyllis, Duane and Joyce (Roger). In January 1951 Phil enlisted and served in the Navy on the Destroyer USS Gregory until November 1954. He served with honor during the Korean Conflict.
After leaving the Navy, he began working in the construction industry. In 1956 he met his lifelong love Lois V Chamberlain when they both worked at Gardner Floor Covering. They married on March 9, 1957. They spent 60 wonderful years together until her passing in 2017. They shared an unmatched love for the Lord and their family. Together they had four children Diane, Doug, Duane and Debbie. Duane passed away at just 16 months it was their faith in the Lord that helped them survive this horrific loss.
After leaving Gardner's, Phil started Phil's Construction with Lois as his bookkeeper and Phil Clifton and Dan McIntyre as his partners. Later he and Lois owned and operated Shelley Real Estate & Builders for more than 40 years. They built countless homes throughout Lane County and Oregon. One of Phil's biggest accomplishments and one for which he was most proud was when he built Eugene Bible College (now New Hope Christian College). Not only was he the General Contractor but Phil and Lois were significant donors to ensure the completion of the project.
Phil and Lois lived their faith daily. He was on the Board of Elders and even personally guaranteed the loan to rebuild Lighthouse Temple after the former was destroyed by a fire. Phil was a part of Men of Vision and went on several mission's trip around the world. In more recent years, they attended Calvary Open Bible. Whenever there was any type of financial need or a construction project Phil was first in line to share his gifts. Although quiet, he was often compared to EF Hutton, when he spoke people listened and he was willing to share his wisdom with all.
Phil was strong physically which he demonstrated with an incredible work ethic he passed down to his children and grandkids. His strength and perfectionism were the envy of many. Phil was self-motivated and a self-made man. His work ethic was rivaled only by his love of family. After Lois' death Phil continued to be a favored guest at each of the children and grandchildren's homes. He loved deeply and unconditionally. In 2018 he hosted all his siblings and their spouses at his home so could share his faith and let them know how much he loved each of them.
Phil had a passion for sports. He was an avid supporter of the Ducks (traveling to many bowl games and Pac 12 tournaments), Portland Trailblazers, Seattle Seahawks and Mariners. Post retirement on any given day he could be found watching whatever sporting event was on TV.
Phil is survived by 3 children Diane (Bob) Ray, Doug Shelley and Debbie (Sid) Leiken. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren Josh Ray, Rachel (Danny) Paoff), Lois Ray, Tyrel Shelley, Brianna Shelley, Taylor (Madison) Shelley, Zach (Hannah) Leiken and Gabriel Leiken as well as five great-grandchildren Grayson, Treven, Kylin, Athena and Lilian with a 6th on the way. In addition, he is survived by his siblings as well as his sister-in-law, Joyce (David) Alldridge and countless nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois, and his son Duane.
Our loss here on earth is overshadowed by the joy that Heaven gained a strong warrior.
A Celebration of a life well lived will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Calvary Open Bible Church, 1116 Centennial Blvd, Springfield, Oregon. Donations may be made in Phil's memory to New Hope Christian College.
