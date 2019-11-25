|
|
Phillip Carl Gummeson
4/22/37 - 11/6/19
Phillip Carl Gummeson of Eugene, OR, succumbed to the effects of Parkinson's disease at the age of 82. At the time of his death he was surrounded by family and good friends on November 6th, 2019. He was being lovingly cared for at the Waterford Grand.
Phil grew up in Southern California graduating from Pasadena High School. He was the only child of Carl Arthur and Marjorie Elsie Johnson Gummeson. He married Jalna Jeanne Moberly on October 17, 1959 in Martinsville, Virginia. They had two children, Kent and Keith. Phil was a devoted Jehovah's Witnesses, serving as an Elder in the local congregation until his death. He touched the life of many by performing marriage ceremonies, giving public talks, lending a compassionate ear and assisting those who needed help and encouragement.
Phil was employed as an engineer by various companies in California, Texas and Washington before moving to Eugene, Oregon in 1988. He worked with Dell computers when the founder of Dell was just getting started. He was employed locally by PSC in Eugene. Phil holds a patent to at least one of the handheld barcode scanning devices that are frequently used in grocery and retail stores. He retired from PSC in June 2000.
Phil married Sharon Kay Foster on December 5th, 1998. They did many things including several trips, visiting Alaska, Hawaii, Prague, Vienna, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and others.
Phil is survived by his wife, Sharon, one son, Keith, a grandson, Evan, daughter-in-law, Kristine, step-son, Kenneth Zug and his wife Katherine. His first wife, Jalna and son Kent preceded him in death.
A memorial for Phil will be held at 3:00 PM, November 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 3750 Barger Dr. Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019