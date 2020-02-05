Home

Phillip Luna


1960 - 2020
Phillip Luna Obituary
Phillip Luna
November 19, 1960 - January 27, 2020
Phillip Luna passed away Jan. 27 from renal carcinoma.
Phillip was born in Glendale, Cal. to parents Frank and Anne. His siblings are brother James and sister Valerie Burke. He moved to Eugene in 1987.
Phillip liked music and played guitar, keyboards and drums. He also enjoyed family life and the family pets.
Phillip had faith and trust in Jesus Christ and even in his suffering during his final days he expressed gratitude for the good things in his life.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
