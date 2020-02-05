|
|
Phillip Luna
November 19, 1960 - January 27, 2020
Phillip Luna passed away Jan. 27 from renal carcinoma.
Phillip was born in Glendale, Cal. to parents Frank and Anne. His siblings are brother James and sister Valerie Burke. He moved to Eugene in 1987.
Phillip liked music and played guitar, keyboards and drums. He also enjoyed family life and the family pets.
Phillip had faith and trust in Jesus Christ and even in his suffering during his final days he expressed gratitude for the good things in his life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020