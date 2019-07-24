|
Phoebe Gates
04/17/48 - 05/27/19
Phoebe J. Gates, 71, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 27, 2019, at her home in Eugene. Phoebe was born April 17, 1948 in Marshall, MI, to Leo and Floy Reese. She was a sweet and wonderfully inquisitive woman who enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and exploring; her favorite thing to hear a child say was "you know what?" Phoebe loved working with shy cats, volunteering with the Cat Rescue and Adoption Network. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Gates. She is survived by her children Andrew, Lucinda, Sean and Lisa; her siblings Michael, Elinor, Alice, Edna, Margaret and Patrick; her beloved grandchildren Rosie, Ian, Kildee, Mariah, Emilie, and Austin; and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 24 to July 31, 2019