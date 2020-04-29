|
|
Phyliss Porter
05/19/1942 - 04/25/2020
Phyliss Porter, 77, resident of Eugene, OR, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 25th, 2020, due to medical complications. Her immediate family was present.
Phyliss is survived by Lloyd Sidney Porter (husband), Linda Esther and Theresa Wilson (younger sisters), her children Ken S. Porter (Holli Porter, wife), Karen Morrison, Kerry Porter, Kelli T. Tapp (Lonnie Tapp, husband), Keith Porter as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Phyliss was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 19, 1942. She married Lloyd Sidney Porter, her high school sweetheart, and they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary last November. Her husband was career military (Army), which led them to travel all over the world. Phyliss was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and touched all the lives of her extended family and very close friends who were loved like family.
Her passion was education. After raising her children, and some grandchildren, she successfully earned her undergraduate and master's degree in education and her Ph.D. in public administration. She taught at all levels. She first served as a principal on the Browning, Native American reservation in Montana and then became a high school principal in Joliet, IL, and later had stints as a college professor until she retired. Her hobbies included quilting, playing golf, attending church, travel, and participating in a close-knit walking group in Eugene, Oregon. She enjoyed a nice glass of wine, attending plays and musicals, and visiting with friends near and far. She exuded patience, warmth, and understanding. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a memorial scheduled via Zoom. For those who wish to participate, please email your name, phone number, and email address to Kerry Porter at [email protected]
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020