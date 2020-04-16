|
Phyllis Ann Skinner
March 10, 1932 - April 3, 2020
Phyllis Ann Skinner (formerly Cain, nee Eisenbeis), a longtime resident of the Eugene-Springfield area, born March 10, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA, died on April 3, 2020. Phyllis began her professional career at KUGN as a program scheduler and ended her career as a Bookkeeper, having worked many happy years alongside her little sister, Gloria, at Forrest Paint. She is survived by her three daughters: Yolande Pawley (Mitch) of Bend, Rochelle Hentze (Wes) of Cheshire, and Rhonda Hansmann (Manfred) of Hannover, Germany; and life partner, Bob Trott. Phyllis is also survived by five Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, and lifelong friend, Kay McDonald, whose friendship was deeply treasured. Her ashes will be scattered to the wind, hopefully carrying her to all the places she never made it to while alive, with the hopes that she is now in a happier place. (Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.)
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020