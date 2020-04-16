Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Ann Skinner


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Ann Skinner Obituary
Phyllis Ann Skinner
March 10, 1932 - April 3, 2020
Phyllis Ann Skinner (formerly Cain, nee Eisenbeis), a longtime resident of the Eugene-Springfield area, born March 10, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA, died on April 3, 2020. Phyllis began her professional career at KUGN as a program scheduler and ended her career as a Bookkeeper, having worked many happy years alongside her little sister, Gloria, at Forrest Paint. She is survived by her three daughters: Yolande Pawley (Mitch) of Bend, Rochelle Hentze (Wes) of Cheshire, and Rhonda Hansmann (Manfred) of Hannover, Germany; and life partner, Bob Trott. Phyllis is also survived by five Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, and lifelong friend, Kay McDonald, whose friendship was deeply treasured. Her ashes will be scattered to the wind, hopefully carrying her to all the places she never made it to while alive, with the hopes that she is now in a happier place. (Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.)
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -