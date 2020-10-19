1/1
Phyllis Bartram
1934 - 2020
Phyllis Bartram
12/03/1934 - 09/27/2020
Phyllis Marie Bartram, age 85, passed away in Eugene on September 27, 2020 in hospice with her family by her side. She was born on December 3, 1934 in Corvallis, Oregon to Shirley and Marie Brannock. She spent her early years in Reedsport, Lookingglass, Northern Idaho, Spokane, and Medford. Phyllis graduated from Medford High School and received her nursing degree from the University of Washington in 1961. She had attended Seattle Pacific College where she met her husband Harold (Hal) Bartram to whom she was married for 60 years. They were married in Seattle in 1960 and moved to Eugene in 1965.
Phyllis worked as a county health nurse in Washington and Oregon before her career as a school nurse for Eugene School District 4J which lasted 22 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Eugene and enjoyed being involved in her Sunday School class.
She is survived by her husband Hal Bartram of Eugene; daughter Carol (and Mike) Ezell of Sisters; daughter-in-law Stephenie Bartram of Coburg; and four granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her son Brian.
A family gathering will take place at the Oregon Coast in October with a celebration of life to be held at a future date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
