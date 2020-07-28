Phyllis Bowers
1925 - 2020
Phyllis Lucille (Joiner) Bowers, 94, of Creswell, passed from this life into the presence of her Lord on May 31 from natural causes.
A memorial service will be held August 14th at 2:00 P.M at the Creswell Church of Christ 380 Kings Row, Creswell, OR 97426
Phyllis was born on September 6, 1925 in Santa Ana, CA to Preston Sr. and Okler (Bagwell) Joiner. After her 1944 graduation from Newport Harbor High School (CA), at age 19, she moved with her family to Oregon. She was employed at Greens Hardware for a time, then met and married the 'love of her life,' Leroy Donald Bowers on June 9, 1946 in Creswell. They were given 65 years together.
Phyllis's greatest love was her family and making a home for them. When the children were older, she became employed with RENS Manufacturing for thirteen years.
Her hobbies and interests included sewing and needlework, going to garage sales, gardening and flowers, interior decorating, and woodworking. Phyllis had the Brown Barn Gift Shop (at her farm) for many years where her skills were put to good use and many of those handcrafted wooden items were sold.
Phyllis spent close to 75 years in Creswell and the surrounding area. Fifty-seven of those years were 'lived out' with her husband on their Camas Swale farm.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Leroy (2012), and five siblings. Phyllis is survived by sisters Vivian Pierce of Snohomish, WA, Kathleen Swires of Eugene, OR and children Barbara (Jim) Dopkus, Jim (Teresa) Bowers, Annette (Steve) Gapp, and Don (Vicky) Bowers. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our mother was a caring person who thought of others before herself and will be greatly missed.
Phyllis was laid to rest on Monday June 8th with a private family burial at the Creswell Pioneer Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.
