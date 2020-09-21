Phyllis Morrison
12/19/1921 - 9/11/2020
Wife of Archie M. Morrison, passed away peacefully on 9/11/2020 in Eugene Oregon at the age of 98. Phyllis leaves behind her 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Despite her large family, Phyllis always made time for everyone.
After raising her children, she began a career in nursing that was indicative of
her love of helping others. Moving from Michigan to Santa Monica, Phyllis met and married Archie Morrison. Phyllis joined St. Bede's church in the early 1990's and quickly became active in many aspects of parish life. She volunteered with AIDS patients, she loved golfing, swimming, painting, sewing and playing Bridge among many other activities. Her vitality belied her age for most of her life. She was always first to get up and dance or to try something new!
Due to concerns about the Covid virus, her memorial will be postponed until a later date.
