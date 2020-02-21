|
Phyllis P. Loobey
12/03/1937 - 11/12/2019
Phyllis was born in Hoquiam, Washington to Ella C. (nee Beck) Price and Edward P. Price. Her Grandmother, Esther E. (nee Lindholm) Beck, was stalwart in her provision of security and stability following the untimely death of Phyllis' father in 1942. Her mother later married Hal Pavletich who embraced Phyllis as his own, contributing to her life in innumerable ways.
Phyllis graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, she married Marshall "Ted" Olson. Ted was a member of the Coast Guard and the couple left Hoquiam for out of state assignments. They returned to Washington and later divorced. Phyllis went on to earn a Computer Science degree from Olympia Vocational Technical Institute. While a student at OVTI Phyllis met and later married Kent O. Loobey. Phyllis and Kent moved to Eugene, Oregon where their daughter Gonya was born in 1966. The couple divorced in 1973. Phyllis was ever grateful to Kent for his loving and attentive parenting of their daughter.
Phyllis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Community Service & Public Affairs in 1974 from the University of Oregon. Her master's thesis research informed the foundation of her passion for accessibility in public transportation. Phyllis began working for Lane Transit District (LTD) the same year and became General Manager of LTD in 1979. Phyllis demonstrated high standards, innate discernment and fine management skills throughout her career
Phyllis systematically implemented public transit accessibility to the LTD fleet, and by 1993 LTD was 100 percent accessible with lift-equipped bus service to the ridership of Lane County. The National Easter Seals Society recognized Phyllis for her achievement in 1992 with an EDI award for Corporate Leadership.
Phyllis felt it was paramount that LTD contribute to the livability of the community, that it should be structured to serve the ridership, the business community and the employees. She understood that many relied entirely upon LTD for their transportation needs and was determined that service should be structured with the most public transit dependent rider at its heart.
Phyllis strove to understand the transit needs of the local business community. This is illustrated by her participation and leadership roles in local organizations. Some of her affiliations include participation on the Lane Council of Governments Advisory Committees on Transportation and Minority Affairs, City of Eugene Human Rights Commission, Lane County Plan Advisory Committee, United Way of Lane County, Eugene-Springfield Metropolitan Partnership Board of Directors, American Red Cross Regional Director and Financial Development Committee, Eugene Chamber of Commerce, President of Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Eugene/Springfield Joint Chambers Auction and Leadership, and many more.
Phyllis believed the lifeblood of LTD was an employee who felt cared about, connected, supported to be creative, recognized for their understanding of the problem and the wisdom of their solutions. She knew that her job was to create an environment in which shared interest; friendship, commitment, working hard and playing hard were fostered. It was this leadership style that allowed her employees to shine and make possible the goals of LTD.
Her legacy is not only in the memories of those she worked with but also in her philosophy for the district's many construction projects, she insisted that they be well built, inexpensive to maintain, and aesthetically pleasing. Famous for saying that "just because something is built with public money, it does not have to be ugly." She took great pride in the Downtown Transit Station. Phyllis retired from LTD in 2000 and remarked that she was honored and privileged to have been a part of LTD's history.
Following her retirement from LTD in 2000, Phyllis remained civically active. She held the position of chair of the 4J Capital Improvements Committee, was a member of the United Way Executive Committee and acted as Treasurer of the League of Women Voters of Lane County, of which she had been a member since 1968. It was said of her tenure as Treasurer, "Phyllis had great sense of humor, which showed even through the dry accounting work. She could deliver an amusing treasurer's report that had the audience laughing. " It was oft noted that her wit was delivered with a sly grin and a twinkle in her eye.
Phyllis had a number of sassy, tenacious, and talented friends of whom she held in the highest regard. Don Etta David, Jaimie Douglas, Dona Cork, Eric Vance, Donna Fuess, Rhonda Livesay, Veronika Walton, Diana Grandberry, Janet Calvert, Paula Cracus, and Twyla Williams to name but a few. Loved for her spunk, intelligence and wisdom. She was greatly admired for her integrity and dedication.
She is and will always be my dear, sweet natured, formidable, pragmatic, whip-smart, mischievous Mom from whom I inherit my love of fabulous food, dedication to fairness, strength of character and a tender and loyal heart.
A Celebration of Life to be held Sunday March 1st, 2020 3-6pm at Tsunami Books Eugene, Oregon. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The League of Women Voters of Lane County, The Nature Conservancy or Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon.
