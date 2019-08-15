|
|
Phyllis S. Peterson
February 16, 1930 - August 1, 2019
Phyllis S. Peterson died August 1, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on February 16, 1930, in Hayburn, Idaho to Percy and Melda Smith. She was the second of six children.
Phyllis grew up in Morgan, Utah, and in the summer of 1947, she met her husband, Richard Peterson. They married February 24th the following year, just after her 18th birthday, and were married for 71 years.
They lived in Cheney, Washington while Richard attended college. He first taught in Chewela before they moved to Libby, Montana. In 1964, the family moved to Harrisburg when Richard took a teaching position at Harrisburg High School. There they spent 55 years and raised their four children.
For many years Phyllis was a member of Easter Star. She helped with functions at the volunteer fire department. She also volunteered at the V.F.W. and was a member of S.A.L.T., Seniors and Law Together, answering phone calls at City Hall. Because of Richard's teaching career Phyllis was a "Mother" and friend to many students. She maintained these special relationships even after retirement.
Phyllis and Richard most enjoyed taking their camping trailer out as often as they could. The Oregon coast was one of their favorite destinations. They enjoyed deer hunting in Central Oregon. Phyllis also enjoyed occasional visits to Reno and Las Vegas.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard, and their four children: son Rex and wife Donna, daughter Toni and husband Jon, daughter Janet and husband Ryan, and daughter Sue. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Kelli, Tom, Alec, Vance, and Quinn; and two great grandchildren, Grace and Blake.
A memorial service will be held November 27th, at 11:00 at the Harrisburg Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers any donations may be made to the Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019