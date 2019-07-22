|
Pudge (Alva) Barnhart
April 25, 1940 - July 5, 2019
Pudge (Alva) Barnhart went to be with his God on July 5, with his loving family at his side. He succumbed to pneumonia which was a side effect of the Myelodysplastic syndrome. Pudge was born April 25, 1940 to Evelyn and Henry Barnhart, and later in life welcomed Step Parents Nina Barnhart and Ray Winter.
Pudge is survived by his adoring wife Karen of 53 years; His loving children: Troy Barnhart and his wife Jody, Debbie Barnhart and her spouse Eldon Lamb, Todd Barnhart, Kristin White and her husband Matt, and Paul Barnhart. Sisters Kay Roper, Marnea Jones, Brother Gene Barnhart, Step Sisters Shirley Hammer and Bonnie Werner, as well as numerous extended family and church family. Pudge adored spending time with his 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Gary Barnhart, his parents and step parents, sister Opal Canaday-Hewes, Step Brother Steve Long, and Step Sister Rhea Tomseth.
Pudge served proudly in the United States Army at the beginning of the Vietnam era. He served as a Priest in the Community of Christ and loved serving his Lord. Rather it being making his famous French Toast on Sunday mornings, or marrying countless happy couples. Pudge quietly, patiently served his Lord with love, gentleness and compassion. He was a true minister standing in Jesus stead.
He was Co-Owner of Freedom Homes and built many custom homes in Oregon and Alaska. He then worked for the Springfield School District for 11 years in various buildings. There he found joy in mentoring and showing his gentle caring side and compassion to so many students. He was a grandfather, mentor and Pastor to the many students and staff he worked with. His hobbies included anything to do with sports, rather it be watching his Ducks, playing basketball with his many friends, or cheering on his Grandchildren and in his earlier years coaching basketball. Pudge touched and made a gently impression to whoever he met.
Celebration of life will be August 11, 3 p.m. at the Community of Christ 1485 Gilham, Eugene.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Community of Christ Camp Remote Pavilion.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 22 to July 23, 2019