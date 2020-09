Rachel McManusMay 27, 1924 - July 23, 2020Rachel Louise McManus, 96 of Eugene, Oregon passed away July 23, 2020. She was born May 27, 1924 to parents Daniel & Rosella Becker in Lodi, CA. She was the oldest of 6 children. Rachel graduated from Lorane High School. She married Robert McManus in 1941. She work at Sacred Heart Hospital for 15 years. She enjoyed camping, picnicking, cooking and spending time with her family. Rachel was proceeded in death by her parents, 4 siblings & her husband of 69 years Robert McManus. She is survived by her daughters Judy Vaughan & Rex, Sharon Hoefer & Chuck, four grandchildren Brenda Morrow & Paul, Debbie Vaughan & Dave, Tammie Bazan & Joe, Jason Hoefer & Lessa. Four great grandkids and three great great grandkids (and one on the way). A private service was held on July 31 at Musgrove Cemetary.Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy