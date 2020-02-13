|
Ralph Collins
7/6/1936 - 2/1/2020
Ralph Edward Collins, was born on July 6, 1936 and passed away peacefully at home in Eugene, OR, on February 1, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana to Mildred and Ralph Collins.
Ralph worked at Eugene Water and Electric Board for 30 years before he retired from his Supervisor role in 1993. He loved the Oregon Ducks and enjoyed watching them play football and had season tickets to Oregon baseball games. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting every year in Eastern Oregon and Montana, which he fondly referred to as "God's Country." He also enjoyed camping and fishing.
Most of all he enjoyed watching his grandchildren as they grew up and started families of their own. He loved being a great-grandfather to nine wonderful great grandchildren. He enjoyed following his grandson's baseball journey and was present at almost every game. He also thoroughly enjoyed working on construction and re-model projects with his grandson Brandon, and could often be heard saying "another fine job by construction."
Ralph is survived by his wife of 63 years, Annemarie, his daughter Janet Kosavanna and son-in-law Mike Kosavanna, his daughter Cherry Collins, grandchildren Brianne Boernke and her spouse Eric, Tiffanie Jennerich and her spouse Matt, Ashley Hansell and her spouse Brian, Brandon Collins and his spouse Laura, and Jaclyn Sigerson and her spouse Casey, as well as nine great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his father Ralph O. Collins, his mother Mildred Collins, his brothers Gary Collins, Darrel Collins, and Dwaine Collins and his sisters Janet Collins and Janice Boggs.
Ralph will be remembered for his wonderful smile and his love for his family. He will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3 PM at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 W 11th Ave, Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020