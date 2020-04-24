|
Ralph Garr Cutler
1932 - 2020
Ralph "Garr" Cutler was born on July 27th, 1932 in Salt Lake City, UT to Virginia Farrer Cutler. He had an older brother, Robert, and a loving extended family that helped the young trio after the death of Garr's father shortly before his birth. Garr's mother pursued M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Home Economics at Stanford and Cornell University, before returning to Salt Lake City. It was there that Garr forged many lifelong friendships and pursued his own higher education.
Garr earned a B.A. (1953) and an M.D. (1960) from University of Utah. He also served a mission in Austria. A medical internship followed in Philadelphia in 1961. He served with the Air Force in San Antonio, TX for two years in the Aerospace Medicine Program. It was during this time that his brother Robert passed away despite Garr's late intervention. His brother Bob's death was a heartbreaking event, especially as he left a wife and five children behind. A letter of condolence from Joan Edith Bolin changed Garr's destiny, as the two fell in love, and married in 1963.
He and Joanie moved to Ann Arbor, MI for his residency, completed in 1966. Further study in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery followed with a specialty residency in St Louis, MO from '66 to '68. The family moved to Eugene, OR in 1968, where Garr began his private practice in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Garr and Joanie had three children between 1965-70. Eugene was to be a wonderful choice on a professional and a personal level.
As the first plastic surgeon to practice in Eugene, Garr worked from 1968 to 2006 in private practice as well as at Sacred Heart Hospital. He taught at the OHSU Medical School in Portland, OR for several years after first arriving in Eugene. As a surgeon, he treated burn victims, reattached fingers, removed cancers, and reconstructed accident victims. Lives were saved on occasion, and many grateful patients and colleagues celebrated Garr's work. He especially enjoyed microsurgery on fingers and hands. In the 1990s, he did pro-bono surgery in Mexico and Romania with Northwest Medical Teams International, and later, in retirement, for Volunteers in Medicine in Eugene. In 2010, he set up a yearly endowment for University of Utah graduate students for contributions in ecological, sociological or legal matters related to energy.
Garr was loved by many for his engaging personality and for the genuine interest he showed to others. He will be remembered for his roaring laugh, quirky sense of humor and love of life. He loved baking bread, relished fresh corn on the cob and shared his signature avocado ice cream with unsuspecting guests. He had many talents and interests including woodcarving, painting, photography, glassblowing, gardening and travel. He took many classes at the University of Oregon in Sciences and Arts, and enthusiastically followed the latest scientific research in astronomy, genetics, geology, and many other fields. He was an optimist and believed in our capacity to solve problems and make the world a better place. He is survived by his three children and four grandchildren.
