Ralph Hill
December 14, 1927 - May 1, 2020
Ralph Wayne Hill Born December 14, 1927, to John (Jack) and Myrtle Hill, and passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a husband, father, and grandfather, and always a good provider, and was primarily known for his mechanical expertise and inventiveness. He retired as the Superintendent of the University Of Oregon power plant, and had previously been the maintenance foreman at Chase Gardens on Centennial Blvd. in Eugene. He is survived by two sons, Dan Hill, and John Hill of Cottage Grove, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Due to the present virus restrictions a graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on July 6th at the Walker Cemetery behind the Walker Church, located at 32904 West England Rd., Creswell, Oregon. Bring a chair if you wish to sit down.
