Ralph Joseph Barnhard


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Joseph Barnhard Obituary
September 15, 1937 -
February 23, 2019

Ralph Joseph Barnhard 81, passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2019. He was very much loved and his smile will be missed by all who knew him.

He was born September 15th, 1937 in Cleveland Ohio (South Euclid) to Margarite and Clyde Barnhard. Their middle child, older brother was James Barnhard and younger sister is Mary Jean (Barnhard) Pietila.

Ralph attended Otterbien College in Westerville Ohio 1955-1959. After college met Lavern McClave and they were married in 1961.

In 1962 they headed west to Oregon so he could attend the University of Oregon for graduate school. He later taught Chemistry at the UofO for 34 years and worked as Assistant Department Head in the Chemistry Dept. There he received many teaching awards including in 1989 the Burlington Northern Faculty Achievement award for teaching excellence. In 2011 there was a Chemistry Resource center dedicated to him. Ralph was also very active and supportive of UofO sports and worked many of the games and track meets. Ralph retired from the University in 2000. Ralph and Lavern then traveled the world together and had many amazing adventures. They were involved in the Congregational church for 50 years and did quite a bit of volunteering.

Ralph and Lavern were married for 50 years before Lavern passed away in 2012. They are survived by their two daughters Darci and Megan as well as their son in-laws Bill Evidon and Gary Bertelsen. Along with being a wonderful, loving, and supportive Dad, he proved to be an amazing Grandfather as well to his four Grandchildren (Natalie and Olivia Evidon and Hans and Hailey Bertelsen).

He had a life well lived...Many amazing friends and adventures. We will miss him.

If interested in donating in Ralph Barnhard's name, Please see chemistry.uoregon.edu and click "donate" on the bottom tab where you can select in "memory of". Thank you.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019
